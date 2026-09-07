The owner of the five-storey boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area that collapsed on Sep 6 has been apprehended by police. He has been identified as Hariram Bansal and was apprehended by police from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, near the Haryana border. A case was registered against him in the matter after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry, while MCD ordered action against illegal constructions. The FIR against Bansal was registered under Sections 105, 290 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct in connection with construction or repair of buildings, and acts endangering life or personal safety. He is currently being questioned.

Earlier in a statement, the MCD said that it was identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, and stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards. It said that the property had comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor, while the building was reportedly built in the 1990s. The MCD report said there was “No record of booking or sealing available, no complaints received of any work in this property.” As rescue ops entered day 2, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took big action and suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect. It also said that all illegal constructions with more than four floors would be “immediately sealed.”

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