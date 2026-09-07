/Delhi building collapse: MCD orders 'immediate' sealing of illegal structures over 4 floors, demolition of a property in Satya Niketan

As the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan claimed six lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made a big announcement saying that all illegal constructions with more than four floors would be “immediately sealed.” Rescue operation at Satya Niketan is underway on Monday morning as well as five-storey building, which was a boys PG came crashing down on Sunday afternoon. The decision by MCD came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and directed authorities to register an FIR against the building owner.

In a statement, the MCD said, “All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect,” the MCD added.

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Stating more about the collapsed structure, the MCD said that it was identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, and stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards. It said that the property had comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor, while the building was reportedly built in the 1990s. The MCD report said there was “No record of booking or sealing available, no complaints received of any work in this property.”

After the incident, the MCD has started taking action against other properties in the area. In one such order, MCD stated, ”It has been noticed that the premises of Building/House No. 13, Satya Niketan, New Delhi has been occupied at the site. The property is in a ruinous, dangerous condition and in any way dangerous to any person occupying, resorting to, or passing by such building." It ordered the owners to “demolish” the property within three days or the MCD will do so.