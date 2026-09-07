/CCTV captures Delhi building collapse: Old man narrowly escapes | VIDEO

At least five people have died after a five-storey boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sep 6. Rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site for the second straight day on Monday (Sep 7). AIIMS in a statement said that out of 10 patients brought to the hospital, 4 were declared dead and one who was critically injures succumbed. The building was located near Delhi University’s South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday.

A CCTV footage from a shop nearby has surfaced that shows the tragic and terrifying moment of the crash. An old man, possibly a security guard sitting outside another building near the one that crashed can be seen narrowly escaping disaster. Rescue teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies are at work to clear the debris. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors following the incident.

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