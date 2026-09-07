/Delhi building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry, FIR against building owner

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan and directed authorities to register an FIR against the building owner. Gupta visited the incident site after being informed about the collapse and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations with senior officials. She instructed the concerned agencies to make every possible effort to safely rescue those trapped inside the building and ensure that the operation was conducted without any lapse. "Those found responsible will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law," said the CM.

FIR registered against building owner

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said an FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram and others at the South Campus police station. The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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“The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken at the ground floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons. A total of 10 people have been rescued till now. Four were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment. The rescue operation is still undergoing,” said the DCP.

Preliminary probe points to ground-floor renovation

When asked whether renovation work was being carried out on the ground floor or in the basement, DCP Amit Goel said the preliminary investigation indicated that the work was taking place on the ground floor. “However, further probe will give the clear picture,” He added

CM reviews rescue and relief operations