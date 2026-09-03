/SIR verification reunites lost brothers after 35 years; one had been presumed dead

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise criticised heavily by the opposition turned out to be a boon for a family in Haryana's Jind, as the routine voter verification helped an emotional family reunion when two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, came face to face, clutched each other in embrace and shed some tears of joy.

The reunion took place during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process at the Government Senior Secondary School in Manoharpur when the brothers met for the first time in decades, embraced and wept.

The unexpected reunion happened when Sita Ram visited the school to collect his School Leaving Certificate. During the interaction, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Krishan Kumar asked him for details about his village, father and brother.

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Sita Ram mentioned his brother’s name as Balbir. As part of the verification process, Krishan Kumar contacted Balbir by phone and asked about Sita Ram.

The moment Balbir, the younger one, heard his brother’s name, he recognised him.

“Yes, he is indeed my brother. I have been searching for him for the past 35 years,” Balbir told the BLO over the phone.

Balbir rushed to the school after learning about Sita Ram’s presence there.

When the brothers finally saw each other, they embraced and broke into tears, leaving those around them visibly moved.

Krishan Kumar said the family spent years searching for Sita Ram and eventually presumed that he was dead.

“The family members said that their brother had been missing for 35 years and they had presumed him dead. They asked if he was physically challenged in his legs, and I confirmed that he was,” the BLO said.

Sita Ram had been living in Punjab, where he was employed in a government job.

He returned to Manoharpur after 35 years to collect his School Leaving Certificate. Information for the SIR verification process which helped establish contact with his family and paved the way for his reunion with his younger brother Balbir.

Another official, Ramesh Kumar, who was a witness to the reunion at the school, described it as a memorable experience as a routine administrative exercise reconnected family members separated for decades.