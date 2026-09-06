/‘Unpaid since December’: McDonald’s India X posts allege intern exploitation, deletes later

A series of social media posts on the platform X, by McDonald’s India’s official account, has triggered viral controversy. The now-deleted posts feature allegations from a supposed intern who has not received wages from his manager, Amit Joshi, since December 2025. However, the screenshot circulate in the social media platforms, triggering scrutiny over the practice of unpaid internships.

"I am an intern at McDonald's India. My boss, Amit Joshi, has not paid me for months, forcing me to take on two extra jobs. I manage several McDonald's Asian accounts, but Amit Joshi has not paid me since December 2025," read the screenshot circulated online.

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In addition to working two jobs, the person claimed to work in customer support and delivery, and mentioned losing money trying to trade memecoins. It also posted a picture of a manager claimed to be Amit Joshi. The account went on to post cryptocurrency wallet addresses and promote a memecoin, leading observers to believe the account was hacked by scammers instead of posts being made by a disgruntled employee.

The authenticity of the posts remains unverified, as there are no independent verifications of the allegations. McDonald’s India issued an official response, denying any association with the post.

"McDonald's India has no association with a social media post currently circulating online. It falsely uses our brand name and was never posted from our official social media handle. There are clear discrepancies in the image that indicate this content is entirely fabricated.

"We urge you not to rely on or spread this unverified information."