/'Influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to one-day judicial custody in Jantar Mantar assault case

Patiala House Court on Sunday remanded right-wing "influencer" Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody in the case related to the alleged assault on the father of a Dalit student-activist, Nishu Azad, on June 23, 2026, in a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. Swatantra was detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on August 4, 2026.

The Delhi Police had requested a 14-day judicial custody extension. However, as he was produced virtually before Duty Magistrate Anjali Singh's residence, following the expiry of his one-day police custody, the court granted him a temporary one-day remand. The request for additional custody will be decided by the concerned court on Monday.

"In this matter, the police once again discreetly utilised video conferencing; the court has remanded him to judicial custody for one day. Tomorrow, Swatantra Bhardwaj will be produced before the designated SC/ST court..." said Bharadwaj's lawyer.

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Bhardwaj was initially produced on Saturday, August 5, at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Prata, who allowed Delhi Police to conduct a one-day interrogation of the accused.

Bhardwaj is known for his hateful, communally sensitive and inflammatory rhetoric. He advocates for a "muslim-free" India and often uses his social media to weaponise and glorify physical violence.

He was initially booked under lesser Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions under Sections 115(2) for simple hurt and 126(2) for wrongful restraint. But he later appeared on a viral podcast where he boasted about "cracking the skull" of the activist's father and was detained only for hours by Delhi Police, suggesting that the injuries were "simple" in nature.

"I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," said Bhardwaj. He later claimed in another video that he was acting in self-defence.

He claimed proximity to NDA leaders Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan. Paswan denied the association and filed a complaint against Bhardwaj for misusing his name. Kapil Mishra has not made a formal remark on Bhardwaj's case.

Following CJP demonstrations, Delhi Police, in the FIR, added strict sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation. He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).