/Broken, worm-infested eggs: Mangaluru health officials raid Blinkit dark store

A customer from Mangaluru has complained about receiving broken and worm-infested eggs from Blinkit. The customer has filed a formal complaint with Health Minister UT Khader. After receiving the complaint, officials conducted a raid at the Blinkit dark store operating from the Falnir Square building in Falnir, Mangaluru.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, during the raid, officials found multiple packets containing broken and damaged eggs stored on the premises. The establishment was ordered to immediately remove and dispose of the compromised stock.

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The department said a notice would be issued to the Blinkit facility, directing its management to provide an explanation regarding the incident and take appropriate action, including providing compensation to the consumer. The facility's food storage area was temporarily closed and sealed for complete cleaning and sanitisation.

This development follows an aggressive crackdown on quick commerce and food delivery platforms over the quality and safety of eggs being sold through online grocery platforms.

Last month, the department found organic trash, discarded wrappers, and bottles in a warehouse run by Zepto. Last month in Bengaluru, several high-end hotel kitchens were found keeping rotten meat and expired ingredients,