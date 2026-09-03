/Iran targets US bases in Kuwait; Netanyahu warns Tehran attack could be ‘one of their last decisions’

Kuwait on Thursday (Sep 3) said that it was confronting hostile missile and drone attacks from Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump renewed hostilities in the West Asia. Kuwait advised residents to follow security and safety instructions, adding that any explosions heard in the country were due to air defense systems intercepting hostile targets. The strikes were targeted at US bases in Kuwait, Iranian state media outlet IRIB said. Trump had said the strikes in Iran would not last “too long,” but US will be prepared to strike Iran whenever it wants. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary ​of State Marco Rubio are trying to keep the Iran conflict relatively “quiet” until the elections are over, Reuters reported.



Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that a potential attack from Tehran would be "one of their last decisions," as he addressed the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip and threats from Iran during a visit to the Afiki Daat Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot on Wednesday. “Pay attention also to what is happening with Iran,” said Netanyahu. “They are attacking and threatening everyone, but not here, because they already know what the significance of an attack against Israel would be.” Netanyahu also addressed the situation in Gaza, claiming that Israel has altered the security reality in the region. “We control a wide area in the Strip and are acting against those who threaten us. Just yesterday, we took out Hamas’s Shin Bet chief, and there is no one raising their head in Gaza,” he said.