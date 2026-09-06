/Satya Niketan building collapse: DU South Campus colleges open doors for stranded students

University of Delhi South Campus colleges have opened their premises for students in need of food and shelter in the aftermath of the collapse of a five-story PG building in Satya Niketan. The surrounding accommodations have been evacuated and power lines disrupted. The building which collapsed on Sunday was called ‘Hostel Daze’.

Several South Campus colleges, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (ARSD), Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Sri Venkateswara, Maitreyi, and Motilal Nehru College, are offering food, temporary shelter, and safe spaces for students unable to access their PGs/flats or feeling unsafe in nearby areas like Satya Niketan

“This is a safety update, not a call for panic. If you are safe, please check on friends, classmates and fellow students who may be stranded or without accommodation,” read a post from DU today.

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“We have opened the college canteen for students and made arrangements for their stay at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation on Monday,” said an ARSD official.

“In light of the unfortunate incident in Satya Niketan, we want to make sure that all Maitreyi students staying in or around the area are safe and have access to help if needed. The Hostel Administration of Maitreyi College will also arrange accommodation for students who require it, along with necessary arrangements,” read a post from Maitreyi College.

Students are advised to carry their college IDs, stay together with peers, avoid travelling through unsafe zones, follow security instructions, and verify details before sharing to stop the spread of rumours.

The University of Delhi has expressed regret over the collapse of the building in Satya Niketan. In a social media post on the platform X, it said, “We are deeply pained and saddened by the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We pray for the safe rescue of all those trapped and stand ready to support our students in every possible way.”

The accident has claimed the lives of five students. Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, DDMA, and Delhi Police have pulled 11 individuals from the rubble. Four were declared brought dead at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, and a fifth heavily injured victim succumbed shortly after