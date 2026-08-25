/‘Global bullying, disrespect for sovereignty’: Iran cites US trade war with Canada as symptom of same policy

Iran’s foreign ministry hit back at the US after its tariff war with Canada and compared it to the Trump administration’s “economic D-Day” against Iran, alleging that the US policy is actually about global bullying and disrespect for other countries’ sovereignty.

“When a bully declares that every bank, company, port, and government must choose between obeying Washington’s whims or facing American vengeance, this is no longer just about Iran,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

“It is about annihilating the most foundational rules of international law and the UN Charter—namely, respect for the sovereign equality and self-determination of all states," he added.

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Baghaei invoked the United States’ reignited trade war with Canada, saying it was a symptom of the same policy the US has taken with Iran.

“No decent state that values its sovereignty and national interests will accept the normalization of such grand lawlessness and systemic bullying,” he wrote. “Canada is among those already learning that lesson,” Baghaei added.

US removed all mines in Hormuz: Trump

President Donald Trump said the US Navy has removed and detonated all mines from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran has been informed that any vessels laying new mines will be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.

President Trump said that the US Navy has informed him that “all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” he added.

Trump also claimed that the US was monitoring “every inch" of the waterway and the Pickaxe Mountain area “through Space Force” and added that a “Zero Tolerance Policy” against the replacement of mines was in effect.

Iran, Oman discuss temporary corridor, mine-clearing in Hormuz

Iran and Oman said Tuesday they have discussed establishing a temporary corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement published after Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi’s visit to meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the two countries said that the ministers discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward.

‎‎This included “the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines,” said the statement.

President Trump had claimed earlier on Tuesday that the waterway had been completely de-mined.

Technical negotiations between Iran and Oman would continue with a view to agreeing on a permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait, the joint statement said.

A mechanism for information-sharing, traffic management, and the provision of relevant navigational and security services will also be worked out.

The two countries, which sit on either side of the strait, have been negotiating over the future of the chokepoint for weeks.