/US Secret Service responds to Iran video threatening Barron Trump

The US Secret Service said that it is aware of the video aired by Iran’s state broadcaster appearing to threaten US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, the agency confirmed on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump did not directly respond to these threats; however, he shared posts on the Truth Social platform implying that Iran's economy is on the verge of collapsing.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” said Nate Herring US Secret Service spokesperson, in a statement.

“Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence,” she added.

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Iran's state broadcaster earlier in the week aired a segment with an English graphic that reads “Where to Kill Barron Trump” and announced $10 million bounty, according to Iran International, a UK-based outlet. It also disclosed possible locations including Trump Tower and a Washington address tied to New York University, where he is a student.

Notably, Iran had previously also shared threats targeting the neo-conservative commentator Laura Loomer, late Senator Lindsey Graham, US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump. Observers perceived these threats as part of psychological warfare as US Treasury Secretary on Monday announced new measures targetting Iran's economy.

Trump did not explicitly respond to these supposed threats. However, he shared several paper cuts; one of them was from the New York Post with headlines such as “Out of Mullah”, “US pushes world to deal final economic blow to Iran”, “The battle for Iran poison snake”. He also claimed that the US has removed “all mines” from the Strait of Hormuz and that the Space Force was persistently monitoring Iran's Pickaxe Mountain and three other nuclear sites.