/UNCERD raises concerns over human rights violations against SC, ST and Rohingya

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) have raised concern over reports of human rights violations against a vast segment of people in India, including scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, particularly Dalits, and Rohingya Refugees. The report highlights the urgent need for action against “hate speech” and “hate crime” in India. The report further noted that there had been an increase in law enforcement operations targetting since a Union Home Ministry order in 2017 and the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

“The committee was gravely concerned about reports of large-scale violations perpetrated by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, indigenous and tribal people, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens,” the report read.

“These included racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and prolonged detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence,” it added. The report highlights racial profiling by law enforcement resulting in detentions and arbitrary arrest.

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There are also concerns related to deportation, forcible return of individuals in need of international protection, which violates the principle of non-refoulement. The committee called on India to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into all such allegations and ensure accountability for those responsible.

India appeared before UNCERD earlier this month for the first time since 2007, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta leading its delegation. India's mission defended its position during the review, highlighting constitutional safeguards, legal frameworks, and vast pluralistic diversity and reiterated its commitment "towards ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians”.

UN CERD is a panel of 18 independent rights experts that monitors compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by the 182 countries that are party to it. The opinion and recommendation are non-binding but carry significant reputational weight.