/US removes Syria from terror sponsor list, Al-Sharaa hails the move

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST
The United States has formally removed Syria from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list, ending a designation that had remained in place since 1979. The decision marks a major shift in Washington's relationship with Damascus and could remove a significant barrier to foreign investment, banking and economic reconstruction. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move recognised steps by President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government to distance Syria from international terrorism.