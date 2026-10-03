/Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi gets a government nod, here's when it will release: Report

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi was set to release in April, but it has still not been able to find its way to the big screen. However, it has now been learnt that the movie, which was earlier titled, The Battle of Galwan, has finally received the green signal from the government.

Said to be based on the Galwan battle between India and China, the film faced multiple postponements due to its sensitive subject matter and concerns over how it would portray China and whether it might hamper the geopolitical relationship between the neighbouring countries.

When is Maatrubhumi releasing? Here's what the new update says.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After a delay of over six months, Salman's movie might have received permission to go ahead from the I&B Ministry. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source has shared that the ministry is now 'satisfied' with the new cut of the movie and has also given its NOC. This came months after the teaser of the movie was dropped, which sparked a wave of reaction from across the border.

Over the sequences shown in the movie, it has undergone a series of reshoots. This happened after the Defence Ministry raised objections to sequences reportedly showing an anti-China stance.

A source also shared that the new version of the movie portrays the relationship between India and China in a positive light. “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light,” the source said.

The report also reveals that Khan is eyeing a November release, post-Diwali. The movie is yet to be submitted to the CBFC for certification. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

“Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month.Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days,” the source said.

The movie has also faced a delay after the death of the actor Prashant Tamang, who was playing a main antagonist. The delay happened over the incomplete portions involving the later singer and actor.