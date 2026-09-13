/Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan’s war film still awaits censor screening- Report

Salman Khan’s much-awaited war film Maatrubhumi has faced several delays. The film was earlier scheduled for release in April 2026 but missed that date. Now, a fresh update reveals that Khan’s next film is being readied and is yet to be screened for the censor board.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi release date update

According to a source close to the film, the film is almost ready, and the makers will announce the release date soon. “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is almost ready. Just a few portions of the VFX are still in process, and the film is going to offer an absolutely spectacular theatrical experience like never before.”

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The source further stated, “As soon as all the relevant departments, including the CBFC, have watched the film, the makers will announce the release date. As of now, the censor board has not seen the film. Further updates will follow once the film reaches its final stage ahead of its public release.”

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is an upcoming Hindi-language war drama that dramatizes the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role as Indian Army officer Colonel B Santosh Babu.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh opposite Khan as the leading lady. The project was initially scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, but was postponed due to extended reshoots and minor VFX work. The film has also undergone a title change from Battle of Galwan.

Ahead of the release, the makers are releasing the movie's songs, offering a glimpse into the upcoming war drama. It includes “Main Hoon,” “Chaand Dekh Lena,” and “Maatrubhumi.”