/Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi to release in 2026, but new poster hints at THIS major change

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi will release in 2026, and we’re saying this after reports claimed that the movie may be pushed to next year. Inspired by the 2020 China-India clash, the film, originally announced as Battle of Galwan, has faced significant delays for several reasons. But now, a new poster has been released, and it indirectly hints that there is no further delay and the movie will release this year.

Khan’s film was originally set to release in April 2020.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi release: Here's what the new poster hints at

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On Tuesday, the makers released the new poster of the movie featuring Khan and Chitrangada Singh, who is playing Khan’s love interest in the film. What caught everyone’s attention was the mention of the year 2026, hinting that the movie will release this year. However, the exact release date was absent, so while the makers have confirmed that the movie will release this year, the "when" has not been revealed yet.

Another detail that many noticed is the absence of director Apoorva Lakhia’s name on the poster. It has simply been credited as “A Film By Salman Khan Films.”

This new poster comes days after reports claimed that the movie was likely to be delayed to next year.

What's the reason for the delay?

Originally set to release in April, the movie has been dealing with back-to-back delays. Earlier, it was reported that the film had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the production house debunked the rumours, stating that the movie has not even been submitted to the CBFC for certification.

As of now, the reason for the delay has not been confirmed. But it is said that the delay is due to the involvement of the Ministry of Defence.

It has been reported that the ministry is being very careful about the content shown in the movie and its potential impact on relations between the two nations.

As per Bollywood Hungama, an inside source said the issues are yet to be resolved.