/No release date yet: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi likely to shift to 2027

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is seems to be having the same fate of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, not the controversial part, but on the delay part. Originally set to release on April 2020, the movie faced the delay, and until now, it has not seen any release confirmation. But now it has been learnt that the movie might shift to 2027.

Maatrubhumi, originally announced as Battle Of Galwan, is reportedly facing a theatrical delay over its subject, the 2020 India-China border clash at Galwan Valley.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi release may shift to 2027, here’s why

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Salman’s upcoming film, co-starring Chitrangada Singh, is one of the most talked-about films of the year. While it was set to release in April, the movie is still far from release as there are issues that are yet to be resolved. Recently, reports resurfaced claiming that the movie had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the production house debunked the rumoures, sharing that the movie has not even been submitted to the CBFC for certification.

As of now, the reason for the delay is said to be the involvement of the Ministry of Defence, which wants to be very careful with the content shown in the movie and its potential impact on relations between the two nations.

As per Bollywood Hungama, an inside source said the issues are yet to be resolved, and due to this, it’s difficult to secure a release date.

“The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken. In our industry, it is common for actors and filmmakers to take over a date that has already been claimed by another film,'' the source said.

With all this, there is a possibility that the makers may shift the movie to 2027.

''But Salman Khan is an exception. He is very fair and doesn’t believe in clashing with another film unnecessarily. Even if he decides to clash, he will inform the other party before making an announcement."

If the movie is still eyeing a release this year, then Dussehra could be a suitable option. The festival falls on Tuesday, October 20 this year.

“Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, this year. Even the day before Dussehra usually functions like a major holiday, with collections witnessing a jump. Hence, Maatrubhumi could benefit from an extended five-day weekend of sorts. Ramayana is expected to be preponed to October 30. After that, no major release is scheduled until the last week of November, which could also work in Maatrubhumi’s favour,” the insider said.

But the Dussehra slot is reportedly already booked by Rajkummar Rao’s Raftaar and Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh’s reportedly Gunmaaster G9. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

“If the issues are not resolved soon, Maatrubhumi will be pushed to next year. This would mean that Salman Khan could have two releases in 2027. The star is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled film, co-starring Nayanthara, which is also expected to arrive in cinemas next year,” the source said.