/Fact check: Has Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi been put on hold by the CBFC? Here's the truth

Hours after reports claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the production house has broken its silence, saying that the movie has not even been submitted to the CBFC for certification.

Featuring Khan in the role of an Indian Army soldier, the movie is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020.

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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi in CBFC clearance

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi has reportedly not received CBFC clearance, and this was the news that broke on Friday night. As it started spreading rapidly, the production house issued a clarification.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Salman Khan Films shared a note saying that the movie is not facing any trouble in the certification process.

"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false,'' they said.

Further in the statement, the makers clarified that they have not submitted the movie for certification.

''The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only. SKF. SALMAN KHAN FILMS," they said.

What did earlier reports say?

Originally set to release in April, the movie has faced continuous delays. While movie buffs wait for the release date, on Friday, a report claimed that Salman Khan’s film is facing CBFC trouble as its certificate has been withheld.

Roadblocks for Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has hit multiple roadblocks. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie was first delayed over its subject, which is based on the India-China Galwan clash in 2020. As per sources, the film has been reworked to remove any direct geopolitical references and avoid naming China.

As per the sources, a lot of changes have been made after consultations with the Ministry of Defence. According to Bollywood Hungama, the revised version of the film avoids naming China altogether.

"Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story," a source said.

The report further adds, "Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions."