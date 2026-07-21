/'People's voice is God's voice': Diljit Dosanjh reacts to student protest in Delhi

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out about the protest happening in New Delhi, India. On July 20, the protest gained momentum when thousands of students and youngsters began marching towards Parliament. To stop them, Delhi Police reacted aggressively, allegedly beating the protestors brutally. Videos and photos of protestors bleeding and sustaining injuries have gone viral across social media.

Several celebrities have reacted to it, and now Dosanjh has also broken his silence. The Lover singer is known for speaking his views without any curtain, and like always, he has spoken out again with no hidden words.

Referring to the backlash he faced for speaking during the farmers’ protest in 2024. He also stated that what has happened with the students in India’s capital city should not have happened.

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Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi and English, translates into, “What happened today was really sad… Students shouldn’t have been treated this way. I request the authorities to listen to the demands of the students. The voice of the masses is the voice of god.”

Still of Diljit Dosanjh Photograph: (X)

Saying that how in the past, he had been called anti-nationalist on many occasions.