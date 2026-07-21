/Farmers march to Delhi for Mahapanchayat, stopped at Shambhu border: Why are they protesting?

India's capital New Delhi is bracing for another farmers' protest as hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh marched towards the national capital on Tuesday (Jul 21) to attend a “Kisan Mahapanchayat.” It is being held at Kisan Ghat located in Central Delhi, on Mahatma Gandhi Road (the main Ring Road), nestled between the western banks of the Yamuna River and Raj Ghat. Several farmers' group were stopped at the Shambhu border, the entry point to Haryana, by the Police as they attempted entering the capital. The farmers have warned of wider agitation if their concerns are not addressed. Organisers had earlier said that around 550 farmers’ unions from across the country will take part in the event.

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Visuals from the Punjab-Haryana border were reminiscent of the February 2024 farmers protest against the Modi government's three farm bills. On July 21, as the farmers were denied passage, they accused both the Haryana and Punjab governments of suppressing their democratic right to assemble in Delhi. BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh leader Tezveer Singh alleged that Haryana Police had erected barricades inside Punjab's territory and claimed the Punjab government had remained a "silent spectator" instead of resisting the move. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said convoys of KMSC, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Punjab chapter), Azaad Kisan Morcha and BKU Ekta Sangharsh have been stopped at the Shambhu border.

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