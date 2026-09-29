/Mysterious object behind Starship fires up UFO theories - 'Hey Elon, is this...'

SpaceX achieved another milestone on Monday when its Starship rocket entered orbit for the first time and deployed 26 V3 satellites. The historic event was livestreamed, and eagle-eyed viewers caught something strange in space. They spotted something trailing behind the spacecraft nearly eight minutes into the test flight. They saw a narrow and curved streak of pale blue light with a brighter white tip in the darkness behind the rocket.

This visual at seven minutes and 55 seconds triggered speculations about the nature of this object. Most netizens are sure that it was a UFO, basically an unidentified object since its nature remains a mystery. It wasn't something that only a few people caught, but the comments showed that a lot of them noticed the bizarre object in the background. "I think we all just saw a UFO live-streamed," one wrote.

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ISS or mothership?

Some think it is said it looks like a "mothership" which was "bigger than a city." Another stated, "I couldn't believe my eyes. I'm glad it wasn't just me that saw it." Others tried coming up with more practical answers, such as if the object could be the International Space Station or even a satellite. However, there is no clarity on whether it could have been either of the two.

Meanwhile, one person suggested that the object visible was simply a streak of gas left behind by the Super Heavy booster. After the rocket separated, the booster had shut down and then fired up again for the return trip. It appears to be rising from behind Earth because it was hidden behind Earth's horizon. Another user confirmed that he saw it at six minutes and 35 seconds after launch, with a small, fuzzy blue-white patch appearing in the scene.

However, some of them grabbed the occasion to go all-out on the alien theory. One even tagged Elon Musk and asked, "Hey Elon, is this Mothership?" Engineer Kyle Holl linked it to one of the engines shutting down during the flight, writing, “Hmm, an engine out and then an alien battle cruiser uncloaks. Interesting.”

Starship launch - SpaceX's largest rocket enters orbit