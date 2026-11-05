/Lara Dutta on playing Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'One of the most misunderstood women in history'

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta has stepped into the shoes of Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana Part 1, which was released in theatres on November 5. As audiences witness the actress in a never-before-seen avatar, Lara took to Instagram on Thursday to share her experience playing the pivotal character, describing Kaikeyi as one of history's most misunderstood women.

Lara Dutta on playing Queen Kaikeyi

As Ramayana Part 1 released in theatres on November 5, Lara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her portrayal of Queen Kaikeyi, along with a heartfelt note about her journey in Nitesh Tiwari's film.

Reflecting on her dream of being part of a story that spans generations and carries deep cultural and emotional significance, Lara said her association withRamayanahad finally made her dream come true.

She wrote, "What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity."

Describing it as a privilege to portray Queen Kaikeyi, the actress called her one of history's most misunderstood women.

She stated, "What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take. I am humbled. I am deeply grateful. 🙏"

'I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi'

She concluded her note by thanking the team and ensemble cast for having faith in her. She said she hoped to do justice to the role and its divine significance.

“Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. I hope you will look beyond centuries-old perceptions and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition. Jai Shree Ram. 🏹🙏,” she wrote.

Lara added, “My heartfelt gratitude to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. And to my incredible cast and crew… my deepest respect, love and gratitude. It is a privilege to walk this journey with you. I miss my father tremendously today and wish he were here with me to see this.”

Lara Dutta Bhupathi, is a popular actress, known for her performances in films such as Andaaz, Bell Bottom, Partner, Housefull and Don 2.

About Ramayana Part 1

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga and is backed by Namit Malhotra under his banner, Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part brings the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, from his birth and upbringing to his 14-year exile after palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita, setting the stage for the battle between good and evil.

On November 3, the film premiered in Mumbai, with the cast and several prominent Bollywood celebrities in attendance. In a recent interview with E! News, producer Namit confirmed that Part 2, which was previously expected to release during Diwali 2027, has been pushed to 2028.