/'It’s my last decade as an actor': Ranbir Kapoor hints at career shift, reveals directorial debut plans in 2-3 years

For nearly two decades, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has portrayed himself in several memorable roles across genres, whether it is the iconic deity Lord Ram, the deaf and mute Barfi, the overprotective yet aggressive son Ranvijay, the charming lover boy Raj, or many more. While the actor continues to explore new characters on screen, Ranbir has now hinted at an exciting new chapter in his career. Recently in an interview, he opened up about his plans for a directorial debut and suggested that the coming decade could be his last as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his plans for directorial debut

During an interview with BBC Asian News Network alongside his Ramayana co-star Sai Pallavi, Ranbir spoke about his long-held dream of becoming a filmmaker. The revelation came when he shared that he had already started working on a script and hoped to make his directorial debut within the next two to three years.

He said, "I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. ‘How do you create?’ It’s exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it’s just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it."

“It’s my last decade as an actor”

While Ranbir is still figuring out what his first film as a director will be, he has hinted that this could be his last decade as an actor as he looks forward to exploring filmmaking.

Sharing his plans, he said, “I work only 100–125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I’ve never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I’ve always had one film out, and then I would start working on the next film. But I guess it’s my last decade as an actor. Will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don’t want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done [Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2], and really get on floors with my directorial debut within two or three years, I hope.”

About Ranbir Kapoor

Over the years, Ranbir has established himself as one of his generation’s most prominent actors, earning acclaim for his ability to inhabit diverse characters. From the charming, carefree Sid in Wake Up Sid and lovable Barfi in Barfi! to the troubled musician Jordan in Rockstar and aggressive Ranvijay Singh in Animal, he has consistently pushed his boundaries across genres.