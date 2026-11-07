Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one, Raha, has turned four. The Bollywood couple hosted a birthday party on Friday, celebrating their daughter's special day with family and close friends. A day later, Alia took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the colourful festivities and how the Kapoor family marked the occasion.

Inside Raha's 4th birthday party

On November 7, Alia shared a series of pictures from Raha's fourth birthday celebration on Instagram. The first picture showed Alia and Ranbir posing with their daughter as they cut the Bluey-themed birthday cake.

Alongside the pictures, Alia shared a heartfelt caption: “She's 4. Our little unicorn. Blessed & obsessed. Forever & ever." The birthday setup also featured pastel-coloured decorations, balloons and a backdrop with Raha's 4th Birthday written on it.

In one frame, Raha is seen walking barefoot across the lawn in her grey checked dress, showing off her hair styled in tiny sections and adorned with colourful clips. Another carousel photo showed Alia holding Raha close and kissing her cheek. Keeping her daughter's privacy in mind, Alia made sure Raha's face was not clearly visible in the photographs.

The photo series also included a glimpse of Alia at the birthday party. She wore a floral outfit and posed against the colourful decorations.

The birthday pictures follow Alia’s sharing of two adorable behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir and Raha from the Ramayana set on November 5. In one photo, Ranbir is dressed as Lord Rama and kisses his daughter's cheek; another captures the father-daughter duo sharing a sweet moment on the film's outdoor set. Alongside the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note: “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️"

She added, "So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies ✨ Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them 🙏♥️☀️💫”

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir grew close while working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. After dating for several years, they tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and friends.

Later that year, on November 6, 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Since becoming parents, Alia and Ranbir have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the action thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and co-starring Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will next feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.