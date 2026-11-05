/Ranbir Kapoor as Ram with Raha in his arms: Alia Bhatt's Ramayana coded post is the cutest thing on internet today

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has worked for years to play the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part 1, one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Today, the movie is out, and now Alia Bhatt, wife of actor Ranbir, has penned a special note for the actor. Making it more special, Bhatt has also shared a picture of Ranbir in his Ram avatar with his daughter Raha.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared two adorable photos from the sets of Ramayana.

In the pictures, Ranbir is seen in his Lord Ram look, holding his little daughter Raha in his arms. Another photo showed Raha holding her father's leg as he was seen practising for the role.

The father-daughter moment has instantly melted hearts on social media.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote a heartfelt note for Ranbir: ''You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️ so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies ✨some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.''

Ranbir Kapoor's love for his daughter is known worldwide, and people keep talking about how beautifully he plays the role of the best father. Most recently, Varun Dhawan praised him for how well he plays his role as a father.

Ramayana: All you need to know about the movie

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema, with a budget said to be Rs 4,000 crore for both parts. With VFX and graphics from Oscar-winning DNEG, and music by the Academy Award-winning team of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the movie boasts a star-studded cast. Apart from Ranbir, the movie stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayama: Part 1 review

WION's film critic Shomini Sen hailed Yash’s powerhouse performance and jaw-dropping VFX.