/James Bond actors over the years: Fame, dramatic exits And life after 007

He was the first actor to enjoy the success as James Bond after the release of Dr.No in 1962. Connery featured in seven films of the franchise, including From Russia with Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball. However, he was not completely happy with success and often spoke about the burden of being identified only as Bond.

He departed from the franchise after You Only Live Twice in 1967, but later returned for Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. After his exit as Bond, he also featured in films such as The Untouchables and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But apart from success, he was also part of a controversy after his former wife, Diane Cilento, publicly accused him of abuse after their marriage ended. Connery passed away in 2020 at the age of 90.