/James Bond actors over the years: Fame, dramatic exits And life after 007

Amid the ongoing speculation about James Bond, let's take a look at the actors who previously portrayed the role of the iconic British spy. From controversies to life after 007.
James Bond has remained a fan favourite for more than six decades. Created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953, the world has seen several actors stepping into the shoes of the British spy known as Agent 007. As the buzz around the new face of Bond continues to grow after Daniel Craig's exit, take a look at the men who portrayed Bond in a famous tuxedo, the challenges they faced, and what happened after they left MI6 behind.
He was the first actor to enjoy the success as James Bond after the release of Dr.No in 1962. Connery featured in seven films of the franchise, including From Russia with Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball. However, he was not completely happy with success and often spoke about the burden of being identified only as Bond.
He departed from the franchise after You Only Live Twice in 1967, but later returned for Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. After his exit as Bond, he also featured in films such as The Untouchables and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But apart from success, he was also part of a controversy after his former wife, Diane Cilento, publicly accused him of abuse after their marriage ended. Connery passed away in 2020 at the age of 90.
It is said that before Connery was cast, Ian Fleming reportedly wanted David Niven as James Bond, which eventually happened. He played the iconic role in the 1967 spoof version of Casino Royale. What made him different from other Bond actors is he was already an established star before taking on the role.
After Casino Royale, he remained active in the industry till early 1980s. But stepped away from public after being diagnosed with ALS. He died in 1983.
He was the successor of Connery, who gained fame with On Her Majesty's Secret Service. He began his career as a model and received reputation among Bond fans. But he walked away after just one film, reportedly for larger opportunities.
Later, he appeared in several films and television projects. Years later, Lazenby reportedly admitted that leaving Bond may have been a mistake. He reportedly retired from acting in 2024.
After Lazenby, James Bond got the face of a suave television hero, Roger Moore. He appeared in seven films between 1973 and 1985, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. But by the mid-1980s, questions about his age began to increase and he stepped aside from the franchise.
Then he focused on doing fewer projects, and also became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Moore earned knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. He died in 2017 at the age of 89.
Dalton had reportedly been approached multiple times before he finally accepted the role in the 1980s. Known for maintaining an intense and serious interpretation of Bond, he featured in two films: The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.
Dalton was also expected to return for the third film, but due to legal battles involving the Bond franchise, production was delayed for years. Later, the actor himself decided to move on and worked in films such as The Rocketeer. He also lent his voice to Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.
He currently remains active in television and films.
After receiving popularity in Remington Steele, Pierce Brosnan accepted the role of James Bond. He debuted with GoldenEye 1995, and is said to have helped in introducing Bond to the new generation. Brosnan appeared in four films, but his final outing, Die Another Day, received mixed reactions.
But even after the exit, he was popular in Hollywood with projects such as The Matador and Mamma Mia! He was recently seen in Giant and The Thursday Murder Club.
Craig was introduced as Bond in 2005 and won hearts with Casino Royale, which premiered in 2006. He was said to be tougher and more vulnerable than the iconic spy and featured in films such as Skyfall and Spectre. Later, Craig revealed that he is exhausted with the role, and appeared for the last time in No Time to Die before announcing his exit.
Alongside, he has also appeared in films such as Knives Out.