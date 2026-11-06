/Punjab: Fire engulfs four coaches of Amritsar-bound Karmabhoomi Express, passengers scramble to safety

Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire while the train was moving between Sirhind and Rajpura in India's Punjab on Friday (Nov 06) afternoon, triggering panic among passengers on board.

The train, number 12508, was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri. According to the Railway Control Room, information about the fire was received at around 1:10 pm, with flames reported in the fifth coach from the engine. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed four coaches in total.

Heroic act that saved lives

The loco pilot and the train guard acted immediately, applying emergency brakes to halt the train near Sarai Banjara railway station in the Sirhind-Rajpura section. Thick smoke and flames sent passengers scrambling towards safety, with reports of shouting and commotion inside the coaches.

Railway officials, local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after being alerted. Rescue operations were launched to evacuate passengers, while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

What caused the fire?