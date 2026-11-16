/Russell Brand’s wife Laura breaks silence after comedian begins 10-year prison sentence: ‘He’s OK and he’s praying’

Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, has spoken about her husband's imprisonment for the first time following his conviction for rape and sexual assault. She appeared alone for a new intro to the November 15 episode of their YouTube series, Sunday Service With the Brands, where she spoke about continuing the programme without him.

The 39-year-old began by acknowledging the change in the show's format. “I’m here to continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday Service community. Something very close to mine and Russell's hearts.”

“It may look different,” she added, “but the ambitions are very much the same.”

Laura also spoke about the emotional difficulty of presenting the show without her husband. “We trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything He’s doing right now."

Russell Brand's condition in prison

During the episode, Laura revealed that she had been in contact with Russell following his imprisonment. “He’s OK and he’s praying,” she said.

The episode also featured a message from the comedian, which Laura read aloud from a notebook. In the statement, Russell said, "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do."

The statement further added, "I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe. The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated."

“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”

He also requested support for his wife and children through the message. “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.”

Russell Brand sentence

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 at London's Southwark Crown Court. The sentence followed his conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The offences reportedly took place between 2004 and 2009. Brand was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. He had denied the charges.

Also Read: Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison

Following the sentencing, Brand was transferred from HMP Wandsworth in London to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a Category C prison that houses men convicted of sexual offences.

The comedian is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release on licence. He will also remain subject to sex-offender notification requirements indefinitely.