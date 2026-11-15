/Russell Brand's alleged teenage victim reveals identity, speaks about three-month relationship

There has been a major update in the Russell Brand controversy. A woman who accused the comedian of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager has decided to come forward publicly and reveal her identity.

Mia Latter, now 37, had earlier shared her account anonymously during a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, where she was identified as 'Alice'.

Mia Latter reveals identity

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on November 14, Latter spoke about her alleged three-month relationship with Brand, which began in 2006 when she was 16 and the comedian was 30.

"Feeling incredibly nervous about it [speaking] because I know that it will open me up to lots of unwanted commentary, but it also feels incredibly important," she told The Sunday Times.

Also Read: Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison

Latter recalled first encountering Brand in London's Leicester Square while returning from a shopping trip.

According to her account, the comedian approached her, asked about her purchases and took her phone number. She said she expected him to lose interest after learning that she was 16.

However, she alleged that Brand continued pursuing her.

Recalling his response to her age, she said, "There wasn't even a moment's hesitation," before adding that he told her, "I just need to know where I stand legally."

Mia Latter recounts alleged abuse

Latter alleged that the relationship involved controlling behaviour, emotional abuse and sexual assault. She claimed Brand wanted her to keep their involvement away from her school friends. "It wasn't a secret on his end, but it had to be a secret on my end," she said.

She also alleged that Brand referred to her as "the child" and "his little dolly" around members of his team.

According to Latter, he would sometimes treat her like a much younger child, including carrying her wrapped in a towel and bathing her.

Recalling an alleged assault at his apartment, Latter said Brand forced her against the headboard while she struggled to get away. She claimed she was crying and choking and eventually struck him in the stomach to make him stop.

She also alleged that Brand later told her, "I just wanted to see your mascara run."

Russell Brand's conviction

Latter's allegations were reported to the police, but she was not among the complainants in Brand's recent criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court. She said the decision not to include her allegations in the proceedings left her devastated.

"I was devastated by it," she said.

Brand was convicted on November 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He received a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison on November 9. He has denied allegations of sexual wrongdoing.

Latter also referred to Brand's April interview with Megyn Kelly, during which he acknowledged having had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 30. He had described himself as "an immature 30-year-old".