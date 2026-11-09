/Russell Brand sentencing: Victim calls comedian a ‘sexual predator who has no remorse’

Russell Brand faced a series of victim impact statements at Southwark Crown Court on November 9, as the court considered the sentence for his rape and sexual assault convictions. One of the women who was reportedly sexually assaulted by the comedian said his actions had left a lasting impact on her life.

The woman was reportedly assaulted by Brand at Choice FM in 2005. In her statement, read out by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC, she said, "Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life."

She added, "I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women," as reported by BBC.

The victim also recalled how she had tried to put the incident behind her, but continued to experience its effects over the years. She said hearing Brand's voice on television or coming across his image on social media would make her jump.

The experience also affected her professional relationships, particularly during the MeToo movement.

Victim speaks about the impact of the attack

Another woman, whom Brand was reportedly convicted of raping in 2009, described the impact of the assault on her personal and professional life. She revealed that she had to take time away from work and temporarily move back in with her parents because she did not feel safe or capable of coping alone.

In her statement, she said, "It's something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending."

She added, "I doubt my ability to make good decisions and no longer trust my instinct in the way I did."

The woman said Brand's public profile made it difficult for her to consider reporting the incident at the time. "I felt that if I reported him I would not be believed."

She further stated, "His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless," as reported by the BBC.

The woman also criticised the defence's suggestion that she was merely an obsessive fan.

Russell Brand's defence argues in court

Brand's defence barrister, Ian Winter KC, reportedly asked the judge to consider several mitigating factors while determining the sentence. He argued that his client was a "fundamentally different person" from the man he was between 2004 and 2009, when the offences took place.

Winter also referred to the period of Brand's growing fame. He urged the court to consider the four incidents individually rather than treating them as a pattern of behaviour.

The prosecution, however, presented a different account of the circumstances. Riel Karmy-Jones KC argued, "Mr Brand abused the influence and power that came with his fame. He used it to facilitate an access to women without which the offending could not have taken place.

"It also fed his own view that he could commit such offences with impunity.

"This defendant must bear some responsibility for the culture of tolerance that existed around him which enabled his offending to continue for a number of years."

Russell Brand's wife attends sentencing hearing

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in a prison van after spending the weekend in custody. His wife, Laura Gallacher, and his father, Ron, were among those present in the courtroom.

As he entered the dock, Brand reportedly turned towards his wife, who told him, "I love you". He reportedly responded, "it’ll be OK, I don’t know how, but it will".