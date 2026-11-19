With the world eager to see Robert Pattinson step into James Bond’s shoes, filmmaker Christopher Nolan has drawn attention with a playful and humorous take on the actor’s connection to the legendary spy. Thedirector of The Odyssey recently joked about Pattinson’s acting skills, saying audiences will see "the most cowardly James Bond."

Christopher Nolan jokes about Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting

On November 17, Christopher Nolan attended a private screening of his recent blockbuster, The Odyssey, at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

Nolan was joined by Disclosure Day filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who led a Q&A session and praised the action sequence between Pattinson’s Antinous and Matt Damon’s Odysseus near the end of the film. Nolan then took a moment to crack a joke about Pattinson.

He said, “Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen.”

Nolan went on to explain that the film’s action sequences were carefully planned and rehearsed with safety in mind. He praised Matt Damon and Tom Holland for their athletic abilities and commitment to the stunts, then revealed that Pattinson preferred to sit in the corner and watch his co-stars perform their fight scenes.

Nolan said, “But because there is this, this business of, you know, Telemachus locking weapons up and then them not being appropriately locked up, and it's ambiguous in the poem, as is the trial of the axis, right? So you have to sort of find a way to, to make sense of it, and that was our way. We just let loose, Rob, in the corner, just watching it all happen and refusing to get involved with it in that great way.”

Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan’s collaboration

Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan first collaborated on the 2020 science-fiction thriller Tenet, where the actor plays Neil, a mysterious operative who helps the Protagonist, played by John David Washington, navigate a complex mission involving time inversion.

The duo reunited for Nolan’s fantasy epic The Odyssey, which also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway. It follows King Odysseus of Ithaca on his 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, along with the simultaneous struggles of his family back home.

Robert Pattinson confirmed as the next James Bond

After months of speculation about who would fit in the iconic role of 007, Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond on November 16. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting, making the 40-year-old actor the seventh star to portray the British spy in the official film franchise.