/Prince William debuts on The Graham Norton Show, reveals his favourite Christopher Nolan film



Ahead of the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, Prince William made a surprise appearance on an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

The Prince of Wales joined the famous red couch alongside Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham to talk about the prestigious environmental award that connects all four guests.

Prince William is set to host the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai next month. Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham, who are all associated with the award as presenters and ambassadors, also accompanied the Prince on the show.

In the episode, which will air tonight, the trio surprised the audience as they invited William onto the red couch.

On the couch, William spoke about the environmental award and its origin as they discussed climate change and how it has been helping tackle the issue to save the planet.

“For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom which got me down", he said per reports in the Irish Independent.

“I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards’ ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together".

During the show, William revealed that he and his family love the BBC show The Celebrity Traitors.

Talking about the star-studded show, William said: “I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.''

“I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn’t help but try – in the most appropriate way – to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy! ”

Speaking about movies, William revealed that he loves Christopher Nolan's

film, especially The Dark Knight series.

“I like action films too, but I like something a bit different. I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining,” they said.

What more William discussed on his first appearance on the famous red sofa will be revealed when the episode airs on BBC.

Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai

Set to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, the night will be hosted by Karan Johar. William will attend the ceremony, which will also mark the appearance of several celebrities.

Set to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, the night will be hosted by Karan Johar. William will surely attend the night, which will also mark the appearance of several celebrities, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley, who will join the Awards Night host, Karan Johar, and Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, among others.

For the first time, the awards will be premiered on Prime Video.