/US police foil alleged mass shooting plot targeting Illinois Hindu temple; 19-year-old’s manifesto called Indians ‘subhumans’

Police in suburban Chicago say they have thwarted an alleged mass shooting plot that may have targeted a Hindu place of worship. They have arrested a 19-year-old man, who has been accused of expressing hatred towards Indians and other minority groups. The suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier from Palatine, Illinois, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon. Investigators believe he may have planned an attack on the largest Hindu temple in the Aurora area, although authorities have not confirmed the specific intended location.

Paporakis was arrested on Sunday, October 11, by officers from the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments after investigators received information about disturbing electronic communications he had allegedly sent to a co-worker.

According to prosecutors, the messages included an eight-page document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan, along with photographs of tactical equipment. Co-workers told police that Paporakis had openly identified as a white supremacist and made threats against Indian people.

Alleged manifesto described a plan to target minorities

Prosecutors allege that Paporakis sent a co-worker a document titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)". According to a court document obtained by The Associated Press, it described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined an alleged plan to kill as many people as possible.

The document reportedly contained a statement in which Paporakis described himself as a white supremacist neo-Nazi who fantasised about mass murder.

Investigators believe the alleged attack may have been planned for Sunday. Paporakis had reportedly told colleagues that the day would be “a special day”.

According to prosecutors, he later contacted a co-worker and said his gun had jammed. Local media reports, citing court records, say investigators believe the weapon malfunction prevented the alleged attack from proceeding as planned. Authorities have not confirmed the precise intended target.

Police recover rifle, ammunition and Nazi-related items found

During a search of Paporakis’ home, detectives recovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines, ammunition and other items they believe are connected to the investigation, police and prosecutors said.

Authorities also reported finding a gas canister bearing a slur directed at South Asians and items depicting Nazi symbolism. Investigators are examining the alleged manifesto and electronic communications as part of the case. “The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said, stressing that protecting places of worship remains a law enforcement priority.

The Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated the arrest. The investigation has also involved the FBI, while Aurora police contacted Hindu places of worship in their jurisdiction to alert them to the potential threat.

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