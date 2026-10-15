/BLACKPINK’s Jennie to lead soundtrack for Netflix’s animated film Steps

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie has made a name for herself as both a K-pop star and a solo artist, earning recognition for her music, fashion influence and collaborations beyond the group. The singer is now set to headline the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming animated film Steps with a new original track.

Jennie leads the musical lineup for Steps

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set to feature on the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming animated film, Steps.

contributing a new song titled Someone to Hold. The streaming platform announced the music lineup on Thursday alongside the release of the film’s official trailer.

In a statement shared by Netflix, Jennie revealed that the track marks her first song for an animated film. “I am so excited to join the Steps family, and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film!” she said. “I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I’m so happy I got to be a little part of their world. " I hope you enjoy Steps and Someone to Hold as much as I do and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!" Jennie stated.

The soundtrack will feature four original songs written and produced by songwriter Justin Tranter. Alongside Jennie, the musical lineup includes actor Amanda Seyfried, Rose Gray and Emei, while composer Kris Bowers has created the film’s instrumental score.

All about Steps

Steps offers a different perspective on the familiar Cinderella fairy tale, shifting attention towards her stepsisters, Lilith and Margot. Voiced by Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu, the sisters find themselves at the centre of a magical crisis after Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand and disrupts the royal ball.