/Jennifer Winget to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael: Reports

Popular Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry. According to reports, Jennifer is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael later this year. The couple’s relationship recently became the subject of online speculation when Jennifer commented on a reel related to wedding preps on Instagram.

In fact the buzz around Jennifer’s wedding began when eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress commenting on a wedding dance reel and following several wedding-focused social media accounts. The comment sparked curiosity as fans speculated if Jennifer was set to tie the knot.

Now, a report in the Hindustan Times has stated that the actress will be marrying her beau, William Ishmael this year. The two have been in a relationship for a while now and have been actively discussing wedding plans.

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Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael?

According to the source, Ishmael proposed to Winget during a recent holiday, and she accepted. "Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic," the source told HT.

The wedding preps are reportedly underway already, with the couple drawing out an elaborate mood board, planning vendors and exploring wedding services.

While neither Winget nor Ishmael has publicly commented on the reports, the developments have fuelled fresh interest in the actor's personal life.

What do we know about the wedding?

The source claimed that the couple are considering multiple timelines for the ceremony. A September-October wedding is reportedly being discussed, while a December-January date is also under consideration.

The wedding is likely to happen according to Christian traditions. The couple are reportedly scouting venues at present. Several of Winget's close friends are already aware of the plans, including members of the entertainment industry such as actresses Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh.

The reported wedding plans come months after speculation linked Winget with actor Karan Wahi. However, Wahi publicly dismissed those rumours.

Jennifer Winget’s projects

Jennifer started her career as a child star and featured in several films, including Kuch Na Kaho. The actress has featured in several hit shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Bepanah and Behadd in the past.