/Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by the Mumbai Police days after participating in CJP-led protest

Days after he joined a protest against Gyanesh Kumar, Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, has been asked to leave India by the Mumbai Police. Imran had also been detained for an hour during the protest, which was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, in its notice, gave Khan an October 28 deadline to leave the country.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

The Mumbai Police issued a notice to Imran Khan under the relevant section of the Immigration Act for participating in a protest in India, despite not being an Indian citizen.



Khan is believed to hold US citizenship and possess an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rather than full Indian citizenship.

The actor was among those gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10 to protest against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was joined by his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan.

The three were detained during the protest and released hours later the same day.

"Action has been taken against Imran Khan under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act over his participation in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen," the Mumbai Police said.

Also read: Imran Khan detained in Mumbai during protest in support of CJP

Imran Khan on why he joined the protest

On Saturday, as he joined the protest, Imran Khan told the media, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here."

He also reiterated that he was participating as an individual. "I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative."

Soon after getting detained by the Mumbai police, Imran Khan shared a selfie from the police van and wrote, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

A day later, Imran's cousin, actress Zayn Marie Khan took to social media to show her injury marks.

Zayn shared a reel on Instagram, showing marks on her arm, fingers and legs and spoke about fear in a message that accompanied the video.