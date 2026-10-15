/'Troubling pattern of threats': Hindu groups issue advisory after man arrested for alleged plot to target Illinois temple

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has broken its silence on the alleged mass shooting plot against a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, Illinois. After US authorities revealed that they have arrested a 19-year-old man over an alleged terror plot, the Consulate, in a statement on X, said it was aware of reports concerning the foiled attempt and appreciated the timely action taken by law enforcement authorities.

"We are in touch with members of the Indian diaspora and are closely monitoring developments," the Consulate said.

The arrest of Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine followed an investigation by the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments, with assistance from the FBI's Chicago Field Office. Police believe the alleged attack may have been planned for October 11, although the specific place of worship has not been confirmed.

Hindu groups issue security advisory

The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) expressed concern over the alleged plot and condemned acts of hate, violence and intimidation directed at faith communities.

The organisation urged Hindu temples and devotees to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity promptly. It also referred to a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio, saying the latest incident underscored the need for continued vigilance around Hindu places of worship. "Coming shortly after the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio, this incident underscores a troubling pattern of threats directed at Hindu places of worship and the need for continued vigilance across our communities."

Police recover rifle, ammunition and extremist material

According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators were alerted to a potential mass shooting after an individual reported receiving "concerning electronic communications" from Paporakis. Police said he had shared a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan, along with images of a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment.

During a subsequent search of his residence, detectives recovered a rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of ammunition and tactical equipment. Investigators also found a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

With assistance from the FBI, detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)". Police said it contained white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.