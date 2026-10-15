/US considering use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in its war with Iran: Report

It has been over seven months since the US-Iran war began but negotiations have failed to yield any concrete result so far. United States President Donald Trump has tried all pressure tactics and threats to bring Tehran to the negotiating table on its terms and conditions but that has not fetched much success for Washington. Now, there are reports that the US plans ​to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known ​as the "mother of ​all bombs", against Iranian energy ⁠infrastructure and nuclear sites.

According to CNN report released on Thursday that cites US ​officials familiar with the ​matter, US could use the bomb if President Donald Trump ​orders renewed combat operations.

The likely deployment of the largest ‌non-nuclear ⁠bomb in the US arsenal is bound to escalate tensions between the two countries. However, experts say whether US will be able to achieve its objective with the move remains a big question.

According to CNN, the plans could be implemented before or after the upcoming US midterm elections if the president decides to resume combat operations. While Trump has announced publicly that he would not take new actions before the midterms.

Iranian nuclear sites on target again

But his advisers are not sure whether that statement would stand or change before Election Day, said the report.

One of the sources said that "Trump has ordered the military to develop additional strike packages against Iranian targets that include “a lot of energy infrastructure” and the potential use of a MOAB."

While another source told the media outlet that the US military is planning to attack Iranian nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, and using the MOAB in the attacks.