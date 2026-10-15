/US midterms 2026: Trump under election watch? Democrats deploy 100 observers across nine states

US Senate Democrats said on Wednesday that they had recruited and trained more than 100 congressional staffers to monitor voting and ballot counting during November's midterm elections, citing concerns about possible interference by President Donald Trump's administration. The election observers will be deployed across nine states with closely contested Senate races, including Ohio, Georgia and Michigan, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Alex Padilla told reporters.

Their responsibilities will include documenting potential voter intimidation, threats against election workers and other irregularities during voting, ballot counting and the certification of results following the November 3 election. "Their role is very clear: to observe, to document, and report the facts," Schumer said. The initiative comes amid growing concerns among Democrats and civil rights organizations over Trump's repeated claims of election fraud and his refusal to rule out extraordinary federal intervention around polling places.

"Donald Trump does not get to decide who votes. He doesn't get to decide which votes count," Schumer said. Padilla, the Senate's senior Democrat on the committee overseeing election rules, said the observers could remain in place for several days or even weeks after Election Day if circumstances required. "I don't put anything past the Trump administration to try to interfere with the election," he said, adding that Democrats were preparing for possible challenges to the election results.

Trump has pushed for restrictions on mail-in voting and stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements. His administration has also sought access to state voter records, prompting concerns among Democrats and voting-rights advocates. The Justice Department has maintained that its election-monitoring activities are intended to ensure compliance with voting laws and protect election integrity.

Padilla emphasized that the Senate observers would not participate in election administration or handle ballots. "They're not there to interfere. They're not there to cause a scene," he said. Announced earlier this year, the initiative is an official congressional program rather than a campaign operation. Padilla said Democrats hoped to deploy observers alongside Republican Senate staff members where possible, following the example of a longstanding House of Representatives program.