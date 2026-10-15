/Bangladesh man killed after mob storms hospital, drags him away over blasphemy allegations

A man from Bangladesh's Satkhira, identified as 38-year-old Wahiduzzaman Shamim was killed after being beaten repeatedly over allegations of blasphemy. He was initially rescued by police and admitted to the hospital but a mob took him away from the hospital and beat him again, leading to his death. The incident happened after several audios spread on social media wherein he allegedly said things that offended religious sentiments. The incident sparked tension in the area and anger against him.

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According to Bangladeshi media reports, police rescued Shamim after receiving reports that he was being beaten at around 4:30 pm on Oct 13 and took him to Debhata Upazila Health Complex. At 8:40 pm, a group of people entered the hospital, took him away and assaulted him again. After the first assault, police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital. Debhata Police Station Officer-in-Charge HM Shaheen said that 200 and 250 people went to the hospital and obstructed Shamim’s treatment. They ignored objections from police, Ansar members and physicians. They even vandalised the hospital property. His condition deteriorated, and he died on the way to another hospital. According to The Daily Star, the allegations concerned comments said to be disrespectful towards the Prophet Muhammad. Police also said that the family had not filed a complaint and action will be taken in accordance of law.

What his family said?

However, members of Shamim’s family denied the allegations stating that he had been behaving unusually for several days and was not mentally well. A few days earlier, he had also attempted suicide by consuming poison, according to Prothom Alo report. His elder brother, Abdul Jalil, told The Daily Star that Shamim had earned a master's degree from Jagannath University. Jalil claimed that about a year earlier, Shamim had been drugged and robbed by a gang while returning home from Dhaka. Such gangs are locally referred to as an "ogyan party".