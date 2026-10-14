/‘Hernia, aneurysm, injuries’: Salman Khan reveals health struggles behind his changing physique on Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan has addressed the physical challenges that affected his fitness in his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. The actor revealed that a series of injuries and health complications took a toll on his look.

He also spoke about the pressure of maintaining his well-known physique and admitted that his health struggles did not justify the period when he was not in his best shape.

Salman Khan on his health

The conversation also revisited his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 20, where he took off his shirt after facing criticism about his physical appearance. Speaking to host Karan Johar, the 61-year-old actor said, "A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing."

Speaking about his head injury and other health problems, he added, “For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that. My head was broken; some hernia stuff was there. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from 'Sultan'. Knee and back, and then trigeminal neuralgia, then the aneurysm. That is not any justification for how I was looking. I should not have let go for that time.”

Why Salman Khan took off his shirt on Bigg Boss 20

Salman's shirtless appearance on Bigg Boss 20 became a talking point after the actor faced online criticism over his physique. During the conversation with Karan Johar, the incident came up again as the host played a clip from the reality show and asked the actor how he maintained his appearance at 61.

Explaining how he dealt with the criticism, Salman said, "Their trolling doesn't matter to me. How do they know what I am going to do next? So, I will take that energy, and I will convert it into positivity for me. And the ones who give me the positivity, I will make sure that when they see me next time, they will see me better than the last time."