/Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan to open final season, Karan Johar unveils promo

Salman Khan is returning to Koffee With Karan as the first guest for the final season of the popular celebrity talk show. Host Karan Johar confirmed the update on Monday through a new promo.

Season 9 marks the end of a journey that began in 2004, and the opening episode of the upcoming edition is set to begin on October 14 on JioHotstar.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar teaser for the first episode

The newly released promo showcases Salman and Karan exchanging playful remarks about the show's final season. While announcing his appearance, Salman says, "Toh main aa raha hu karne ke liye Koffee With Karan." (So, I'm going to be on Koffee With Karan.)

Karan then invites viewers to tune in to the premiere on October 14 before reminding Salman that this will be the show's final season. He tells the actor, "So ye kahi bhi jaa sakta hai right?" (So, this can go anywhere, right?)

Salman responds with his trademark cheeky humour, saying, "Jaa hi sakta hai. Ye to gaya hai, gaya hai." (Of course it can. It has already gone.)

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote, "One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii." The post also announced the show's return on October 14.

Salman Khan previous appearances on Koffee with Karan

This is the third time Salman is appearing on KJo's talk show. He made his debut in Season 4, with his father, screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actor returned in Season 5 alongside his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Their appearance coincided with the show's 100th episode.

One of the episode's most talked-about moments came when Karan revisited Salman's earlier claim that he was still a virgin. The actor stood by his statement, making the exchange a memorable.

Karan Johar announces the show's final season

In the teaser released earlier, KJo announced that the upcoming edition would be the last season of Koffee With Karan. "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," he said.

The filmmaker also recalled how his father, producer Yash Johar, initially questioned the idea for the show. "He looked at me, he said…‘Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’"

Over the years, the show featured candid celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds and the coffee hampers handed out to guests.