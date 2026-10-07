/Koffee With Karan 9 promo: KJo reveals who won’t be returning to the famous couch | Watch

Karan Johar is gearing up for the final season of Koffee With Karan as the talk show is coming to an end after running for more than two decades. The filmmaker recently dropped the first promo for Season 9, giving viewers a glimpse into what makes this chapter different.

The major highlight of the promo was the revelation that cricketers will not be appearing on the famous Koffee couch this season.

Koffee With Karan promo

The promo shows KJo attending a series of phone conversations. He can be heard responding to questions and comments about the upcoming season. During one of the exchanges, the filmmaker confirms that Season 9 will be his final outing with the celebrity chat show.

"You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," Karan Johar says in the video.

The filmmaker has hosted the show since its launch in 2004, and it has become popular due to its candid conversations, celebrity revelations, and gossip.

The new promo was shared with the caption, "Conjecture on the street is that the last koffee is going to be very different...or is it? Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar."

Cricketers won't be part of the final season

While the promo does not reveal the guest list, Johar makes it clear that Season 9 will not see any cricketers. "No, no, no, cricketers are not invited. They are also not coming," he says. "They are refusing to come.



The reference brings back memories of the backlash surrounding Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Season 6 appearance on the show.

Their remarks on the show triggered widespread criticism, and both cricketers were subsequently suspended by the BCCI before the bans were lifted.

The teaser also features Johar responding to someone who apparently questions why they have never been invited to the show. "Thank you for asking, but I haven't invited you for 8 seasons, so... I don’t plan to invite you for the 9th," KJo says.

Johar then ends the promo by suggesting that the final chapter of Koffee With Karan will not repeat the controversies associated with some of its earlier episodes. "Darling, it's my last season of Koffee with Karan. Why would I do anything controversial?"

Koffee With Karan Season 9

The makers have not officially revealed the complete guest line-up yet. However, according to reports, Salman Khan, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may appear on the show this season.