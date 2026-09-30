/Koffee With Karan to end after 22 years, Karan Johar announces final Season 9 | Watch

Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that he will bid farewell to Koffee With Karan, one of his most popular television shows, after the upcoming Season 9. The filmmaker confirmed the news through an emotional announcement and also spoke about its journey, which saw some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

Koffee With Karan to end

The show launched in 2004 and has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes so far. Initially, it was launched on Star World, and later moved to the OTT platform in 2022.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the years, the show featured candid celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds and the coffee hampers handed out to guests.

Speaking about its end, Johar wrote, "I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course. Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar."