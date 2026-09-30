/Koffee With Karan to end after 22 years, Karan Johar announces final Season 9 | Watch

Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that he will bid farewell to Koffee With Karan, one of his most popular television shows, after the upcoming Season 9. The filmmaker confirmed the news through an emotional announcement and also spoke about its journey, which saw some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.
Koffee With Karan to end
The show launched in 2004 and has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes so far. Initially, it was launched on Star World, and later moved to the OTT platform in 2022.
Over the years, the show featured candid celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds and the coffee hampers handed out to guests.
Speaking about its end, Johar wrote, "I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course. Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar."
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Speaking about the show's journey, he said, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."
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