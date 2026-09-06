/Karan Johar recalls father Yash Johar’s final days on birth anniversary: 'He was waiting to hear...'

On the birth anniversary of his late father, Yash Johar, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a deeply emotional message on social media. He opened up about how the man he knew at home had a sharp sense of humour and a strong belief in kindness.

On September 6, Karan took to his Instagram to post a series of throwback photographs featuring his father and revisited memories from different stages of his life. Among all what caught the attention of the netizens was an amusing incident from the time Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released.

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Karan Johar recalls father's Burberry joke

Following the success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan had decided to celebrate by purchasing his first designer jacket. "I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)...I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion)." he said.

Karan showed the jacket to his father, expecting him to appreciate the choice. Instead, Yash Johar looked at him and asked, “Beta... yeh kya hai?”

When Karan proudly revealed that it was a Burberry jacket, his father responded, "'Beta yeh Burberry nahi...Bahut buri hai...' I was shattered and then almost immediately burst out laughing!"

Yash Johar believed Karan could be a hero

Karan also remembered the confidence Yash Johar had in him. "He was also my biggest fan. Even when I looked like I had eaten an entire country and was trying for over an hour to zip myself into very stretched pants, he would say 'puppy fat hai...chala jayega...' And then on many occasions he would say, 'Tu itna handsome hai - hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi seekhta?!'," Karan recalled.

Karan recalls his father's final words

He also shared moments from the final phase of his father’s life. Yash Johar was battling cancer, and following one of his chemotherapy sessions, he told Karan, “I don’t want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to…”

He then asked the filmmaker to "Just promise me you will always be kind… success means nothing if you’re not kind. And take care of mom, like i have."

Karan also remembered the moment when his father was on a ventilator. In those final moments, he whispered to him, “Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child…I promise.”

Expressing about the loss, Karan wrote, “His levels began to drop and very soon…he went… He was waiting to hear just that… He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill…and I never will… When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me..”