/'Anti-sanskaari values, immense hate': Karan Johar recalls backlash over Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna ahead of 20th anniversary

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was first released in 2006, and it created significant buzz among the viewers. Now, twenty years later, director Karan Johar has opened up about the criticism that the romantic drama had received. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher appearing in supporting parts.

The film explored marital dissatisfaction, emotional loneliness and infidelity that sparked mixed reactions from the audiences.

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Karan Johar on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Marking the film's 20th anniversary, Johar shared a long note on Instagram, recalling several incidents from around its release. "On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna…penning down some unique encounters & realisations I had, thanks to this film!"

One of the incidents he remembered took place at a paid preview shortly before the film's theatrical release. "At one point in the film, Dev and Maya enter the elevator of a hotel and what proceeds is the two characters succumbing to their love and desire. At that point Lady Saree looked at Sir Kurta in shock and dropped her popcorn. He turned back and said (in Gujarati), ‘Dream sequence che’."

"When Sir Kurta realised it wasn't a dream sequence, he looked at his wife angrily (who was now relishing her popcorn much more) and insinuated an immediate exit. They left the cinema and my heart sank."

Johar remembers a confrontation

Outside the theatre, he was approached by a woman accompanied by her crying daughter. She confronted him, "I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family values because it's YOUR film. The DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you."

Johar on the backlash

The filmmaker said the response to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was anything but uniform. "The film released to hugely polarising reviews and audience feedback... From being called brave, my best work to anti 'sanskaari' values and immense hate - I heard it all..."

Johar also recalled a woman admitted that she had enjoyed the movie but had told her husband that she disliked it. "I loved your film but I lied to my husband and told him I hated it."

Karan Johar acknowledges flaws in the film

Johar did not shy away from acknowledging that the film had shortcomings. "I don’t deny the flaws of the film… It was over bloated in scale and had opulent (and some unnecessary) songs to pander to my understanding of the mainstream, but I always felt it had its heart in the right place."

Johar said he was aware that the film was addressing an uncomfortable subject. "I knew it was touching a raw nerve, a fact of life we as a society like to brush under our value based carpets... a reality we don't want thrown at us by our beloved movie stars and icons."

"The film did not endorse infidelity (that was never ever my intention) but it did show that stepping out of the boundary of marriage to seek love or desire can destroy your very foundation and family."