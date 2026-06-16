/Karan Johar enters Malayalam cinema with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Odiyan: The Age of Illusion

Karan Johar is all set to enter the Malayalam industry with the upcoming project Odiyan: The Age of Illusion. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Prithviraj Productions, the filmmaker made the announcement on Tuesday.

About Odiyan

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the new film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The acclaimed filmmaker Sadasivan has previously given films such as Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam, and is now gearing up to explore one of Kerala's most intriguing folklore legends.

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Karan Johar shares the first poster

The filmmaker took to his social media to share the first poster and revealed key details about the film. As per reports, set in 19th-century Kerala, the story follows a legendary shape-shifter whose arrival shakes a powerful matriarchal household.

"We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too," Karan Johar wrote. "It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself."

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon.

Makers speak about Odiyan

As per an official statement, Johar said, "I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences - it is something I have watched with genuine awe."