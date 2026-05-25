/Kal Ho Naa Ho to Shershaah: 7 iconic films that Karan Johar produced but did not direct

One of Bollywood’s most popular and talked-about filmmakers, Karan Johar, turns 54 on May 27. For years now, the filmmaker has made news not for the films he makes but for the controversies, his sense of fashion, his chat show and nepotism. While the director has often been accused of promoting star kids in the films and directing films set in a superfluous world, the filmmaker is also instrumental in giving India and the world some memorable films, not just as a director but also as a producer. Here are the 7 films that India loved, which were produced by Karan Johar but not directed by him.