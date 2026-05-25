/Kal Ho Naa Ho to Shershaah: 7 iconic films that Karan Johar produced but did not direct

Beyond the nepotism debate, Karan Johar should also be credited for launching some very popular filmmakers in Bollywood. Johar, apart from being a director, has also backed some very popular films.
One of Bollywood’s most popular and talked-about filmmakers, Karan Johar, turns 54 on May 27. For years now, the filmmaker has made news not for the films he makes but for the controversies, his sense of fashion, his chat show and nepotism. While the director has often been accused of promoting star kids in the films and directing films set in a superfluous world, the filmmaker is also instrumental in giving India and the world some memorable films, not just as a director but also as a producer. Here are the 7 films that India loved, which were produced by Karan Johar but not directed by him.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Karan Johar had produced and written the story of Kal Ho Naa Ho, but the film was directed by Nikhil Advani, who made his directorial debut with it. Advani had previously assisted Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Lilette Dubey in the lead roles.
Where to watch: Netflix
The first mainstream Bollywood film that openly spoke about homosexuality, even though it made a comedy out of it. Johar produced the film, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Dostana had John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan play-acting as a gay couple and sharing a flat with Priyanka Chopra.
Where to watch: Netflix
The beginning of Ranbir Kapoor’s coming-of-age character, Wake Up Sid, was directed by debutant director Ayan Mukherji. The film was produced by Karan Johar and also featured Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead. The film narrates the story of a college brat who finds a purpose in life and becomes responsible after meeting a new writer in the city.
Where to watch: Netflix
A film about four friends navigating life, career, responsibilities, love and heartbreak, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status for its story, music and the onscreen camaraderie of the four leads.
Written and directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor and Sons looked and felt refreshingly different from the usual Dharma Production films. A story of the Kapoor Family and their struggles as they all gather under one roof to celebrate the head of the family's milestone birthday, Kapoor & Sons was also remembered for talking of homosexuality openly about homosexuality in a mainstream Bollywood film. The film featured Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania featured one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pair of current times- Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Backed by Karan Johar, the film was not just a regular love story but also talked of women's empowerment. It was a spiritual sequel of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, which also featured the same lead pair and was made by the same team.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Written by Sandeep Shrivastava and directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah was a biographical war drama that featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film won critical as well as audience acclaim for depicting the reality of war, the futility of it and how soldiers and their loved ones suffer the most on both sides.