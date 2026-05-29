/Karan Johar breaks silence on unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday

Karan Johar's recent social media activity created quite a buzz amongst fans as he unfollowed several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. However, the filmmaker has finally opened up about the reason behind this sudden move and why it was never meant to be taken personally.

Karan Johar clears the air about unfollowing spree on Instagram

Responding to several assumptions of him unfollowing Bollywood celebrities, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and cleared the air about the unfollowing accounts on Instagram. He wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!! I am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!"

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He further wrote, "This can't be national news for gods sake...please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant."

Recently, Karan Johar grabbed the attention of netizens after he unfollowed several close friends and industry colleagues on Instagram. The clean-up sparked widespread speculation of fallouts, as he removed longtime friends, actors he works with, and stars he previously launched. The list included Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Manish Malhotra.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was one of the very few celebrities who remained on his following list, alongside a handful of production and business-related accounts.

All about Karan Johar upcoming projects

Last year Karan Johar had hinted at his return to directing films in 2026 after a period of self-reflection. He wrote a note: “2026 is the year I will be back on set. A promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old-fashioned Hindi cinema… It’s in my DNA, so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ). The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts, but it comes with so much clarity!” Seizing the moment, not just the day… Love you all,” Karan concluded.

Karan Johar, son of producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the romantic-comedy film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji in key roles. After the commercial success of this film, there has been no looking back.

For the unversed, Karan Johar has delivered several blockbusters, be it producing and directing Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Wake Up Sid, Kurbaan, My Name is Khan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jigra, Nadaaniyan, and Kesari Chapter 2, among others.